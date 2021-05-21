ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (May 20, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1920
Indus                              1970
Bajwa                              1970
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2000
United                             2000
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2100
Bajwa                              2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2250
Suriya Tex                         2250
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2250
Nadeem Textile                     2220
Indus Dyeing                       2250
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Lucky Cotton                       2200
22/1.
Bajwa                              2250
United                             2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2350
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2400
Amin Text                          2400
Shadman Cotton                     2400
Diamond Int'l                      2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2550
Al-Karam                           2550
Jubilee Spinning                   2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2550
Lucky Cotton                       2420
Diamond Intl                       2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2350
Amin                               2350
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Bajwa                              2350
Nadeem Textile                     2350
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         200.00
75/36/0
Imported                         160.00
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           140.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         185.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           150.00
100/36/0
Imported                         155.00
Local                            132.00
100/48/INT
Local                            140.00
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         165.00
150/48/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           119.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         149.00
Local                            125.00
Rupali                           123.00
300/96/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            110.00
Rupali                           108.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         138.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         144.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         168.00
Local                            152.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         185.00
Local                            152.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         138.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         138.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         140.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         122.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         132.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         132.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    150.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     153.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        159.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        164.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               174.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     164.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     186.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    196.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    212.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 188.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               190.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           247.00
Prima                            246.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           171.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
IFL                              168.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       171.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            182.00
IFL (52 48)                      181.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    189.00
Zainab (Combed)                  188.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            190.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  200.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      200.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          214.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  215.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 225.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           236.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             190.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       201.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
I.C.I. Bright                    202.00
Rupali 1.D                       202.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               200.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      202.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             202.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          202.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                340.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                340.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 340.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      340.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 20.05.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

