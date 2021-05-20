Pakistan
Bullion prices on Thursday
20 May 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 93064.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1217.42 (per 10 gram)
Bullion prices on Thursday
