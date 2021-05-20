ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
May 20, 2021
Naukundi-Mashkhel road project to help promote economic activities in areas: Murad Saeed

  • Murad Saeed said previous government had only constructed 645 km roads, while our government in two and a half years completed 1753 km roads projects.
APP Updated 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Thursday that the completion of Naukundi-Mashkhel road project would help promoting economic activities at the area.

Addressing a virtual groundbreaking ceremony of 103-kilimeter-long Naukundi-Mashkhel highway, he termed the project life saving connectivity. He said Naukundi-Mashkhel highway was one of the important projects for Balochistan province. He said that it was not only an economic corridor but also a mineral corridor.

The minister said that with the completion of this project people would get easy accessibility to hospitals, employment and economic opportunities. Thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the project was part of premiers’ vision to uplift the deprived segment of the society.

The minister announced that next week Multan-Lodhran Motorway project foundation stone would be laid; adding that after 20 days, work would also be started on Sialkot-Kharian Phase-1. He said work would also be commenced on Khariyan-Rawalpindi in current year.

Murad Saeed said previous government had only constructed 645 km roads, while our government in two and a half years completed 1753 km roads projects.

Murad Saeed said PTI government has started work on 15 mega roads projects in the country.

He said that Swat Motorway Phase-2 would be inaugurated by July this year. He said Hyderabad-Sukker 300 km Motorway project would be started in September which was very important for Sindh province. He said that project would be of high standard.

He said that next project was Balkasar-Mianwali, Mianwali Muzaffarghar highway which would be inaugurated within next two or three months. He said that Dir Motorway would be completed in same period which would promote tourism in the areas, adding that Rajanpur-Shikarpur road project would be inaugurated in current year.

He said that our target was self sustainability of National Highway Authority. He said in two and a half year NHA revenue was increased by 105 per cent, adding that previous year Rs 20 million was recovered.

Murad said that Grand Trunk road would be connected to motorway network through Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorways to be launched this year.

He said that network of roads was being laid down across the country through public and private partnership and under a new vision.

He said that road infrastructure projects were being launched in the less developed areas, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Naukundi-Mashkhel road project to help promote economic activities in areas: Murad Saeed

