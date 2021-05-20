ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Brazilian drugmaker produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

  • The vaccine will be exported to neighboring countries in South America, since Brazil has not yet approved the Russian shot for domestic use.
  • The factory's first batch of 100,000 doses were packed into boxes labeled in Spanish, although the countries receiving them have not been decided yet by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), executives said.
Reuters 20 May 2021

GUARULHOS: Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Quimica completed production of its first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with active ingredients and technology supplied by Russia, the company said on Thursday.

The vaccine will be exported to neighboring countries in South America, since Brazil has not yet approved the Russian shot for domestic use.

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said it had seen to quality control of the vaccine ingredients, which were put into vials and packaged for shipping - a process known as fill and finish - at the União Quimica plant in Guarulhos, just outside the city of São Paulo.

The factory's first batch of 100,000 doses were packed into boxes labeled in Spanish, although the countries receiving them have not been decided yet by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), executives said.

Approval of the vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has been delayed after the agency took issue with some documents and missing trial data that the RDIF, which is marketing the shot, has been asked to provide.

RDIF said it has signed production contracts for Sputnik V with 20 manufacturing sites in India, Argentina, South Korea, China, Italy, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

So far, the vaccine has already been produced in Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Egypt and Argentina, where the first test batch was produced on April 20 by Laboratorios Richmond, RDIF said.

Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Uniao Quimica Brazilian drugmaker

