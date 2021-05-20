Haval Jolion vs Haval H6 - Which one to pick?

As one after another SUVs make their way into the Pakistani market, people are somewhat spoilt for choice. One manufacturer that's bringing quality affordable SUVs to Pakistan is Haval, a subsidiary of a large Chinese automotive group called Great Wall Motors (GWM).

In collaboration with Pakistan's Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), Haval has announced to bring the H6 and the Haval Jolion to local markets. With one manufacturer bringing two SUVs into the market, customers can feel indecisive as to what is the better deal.

Haval specializes in manufacturing and selling SUVs. Its entire lineup consists of only subcompact, compact, midsize, and full-size SUVs. Then what's the difference between the H6 and Haval Jolion? By looks alone, H6 is on the bulkier side.

Exterior Design

Haval H6

Pakistan will receive the 3rd generation Haval H6 — a boxy SUV with modern-looking pair of dual projector headlamps, a huge chrome-mesh grille, a simple but cutting-edge bumper design, and a squared-off front fascia.

The side profile of the vehicle is fairly smooth and simple with body-colored side mirrors and door handles. The back end is more rounded off with a single light bar and modern LED taillights. The small rear windshield, the taillight design, and the smooth overall design make it look sporty.

The cabin design is just as curt and clean and futuristic. On the inside with its screens, dials, buttons, and panels, and the steering has a 3-spoke design. H6 has a boot space of 600 liters. The rear seats can also be folded down to provide a large loading area of 1,485 liters to place larger items in the back.

Haval Jolion

The Haval Jolion has a front fascia consists of a similar chromed mesh grille, modern-looking headlamps LED headlights, turn signals, and sharp-looking DRLs that extend further down into the bumper forming a boomerang-shaped pattern.

The bottom portion of the DRLs is surrounded by non-functional air vents. Its door handles and the door mirrors match the color of the body. In the back, the tailgate design slopes slightly downwards and then sharply vertical. Meanwhile, the bottom portion of the bumper is a hodgepodge of chrome, silver, and matte black trim pieces.

On the inside, Jolion has a two-step dash layout. The all-digital head unit display (HUD) offers a more modern driving experience. The boot space is 337 liters and with the rear seats folded down, the luggage space increases to a hair over 1,100 liters.

Performance

What really matters is performance so here is a detailed comparison of both SUVs:

Haval H6

The H6 is also only available with one powertrain option, a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

However, its features include;

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Automatic Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist (BA technology) for optimal brake force

Central Power Door Locks

Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm

Vehicle Location Feature

Parking Sensors

Backup Camera

360 Degree Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Daytime Running Lights

Front Foglights

Hill-start Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist/Departure Warning

Traction Control

Stability Control

Autonomous Braking

Collision Warning for the front only

Drowsiness Detection System

Airbags

Smart Infotainment System

All-Digital HuD

12 Volt Socket

USB Connectivity

Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration

Wireless Charging

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Heated Rear View Mirrors

Rear AC Vents

Keyless Entry

Push Start Button

Electronic Parking Brake

Paddle Shifters

Multiple Drive Modes

Auto-Start/Stop Feature

Traffic Jam Assist

Panoramic Sunroof

Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Electrically Adjustable Front Seats

ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors

Haval Jolion

The Jolion will also available in Pakistan with only one engine option, a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (nm) of torque. All this power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Its features include;

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist (BA) technology

Central Power Door Locks

Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm

Parking Sensors

Backup Camera

360 Degree Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Daytime Running Lights

Hill-start Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist/Departure Warning

Traction Control

Stability Control

Autonomous Braking

Collision Warning for the side only

Airbags

Smart Infotainment System

All-Digital HuD

12 Volt Socket

USB Connectivity

Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration

Wireless Charging

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Rear AC Vents

Keyless Entry

Push Start Button

Electronic Parking Brake

Paddle Shifters

Multiple Drive Modes

Panoramic Sunroof

Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Electrically Adjustable Front Seats

ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors

Price

Haval H6

The H6 reportedly operates at around 10.2 km per liter of fuel, but the figure varies based on road conditions and driving. The H6 comes at a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of Rs. 6,295,000 and a booking amount of Rs. 2,300,000.

Haval Jolion

The Jolion reported can run an estimated 12.3 km per liter, but the figure can vary based on road conditions and driving. With slightly fewer perks than the H6 the Haval Jolion's MSRP is Rs. 5,525,00 with a booking amount of Rs. 2,000,000.