Haval Jolion vs Haval H6 - Which one to pick?
As one after another SUVs make their way into the Pakistani market, people are somewhat spoilt for choice. One manufacturer that's bringing quality affordable SUVs to Pakistan is Haval, a subsidiary of a large Chinese automotive group called Great Wall Motors (GWM).
In collaboration with Pakistan's Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), Haval has announced to bring the H6 and the Haval Jolion to local markets. With one manufacturer bringing two SUVs into the market, customers can feel indecisive as to what is the better deal.
Haval specializes in manufacturing and selling SUVs. Its entire lineup consists of only subcompact, compact, midsize, and full-size SUVs. Then what's the difference between the H6 and Haval Jolion? By looks alone, H6 is on the bulkier side.
Exterior Design
Haval H6
Pakistan will receive the 3rd generation Haval H6 — a boxy SUV with modern-looking pair of dual projector headlamps, a huge chrome-mesh grille, a simple but cutting-edge bumper design, and a squared-off front fascia.
The side profile of the vehicle is fairly smooth and simple with body-colored side mirrors and door handles. The back end is more rounded off with a single light bar and modern LED taillights. The small rear windshield, the taillight design, and the smooth overall design make it look sporty.
The cabin design is just as curt and clean and futuristic. On the inside with its screens, dials, buttons, and panels, and the steering has a 3-spoke design. H6 has a boot space of 600 liters. The rear seats can also be folded down to provide a large loading area of 1,485 liters to place larger items in the back.
Haval Jolion
The Haval Jolion has a front fascia consists of a similar chromed mesh grille, modern-looking headlamps LED headlights, turn signals, and sharp-looking DRLs that extend further down into the bumper forming a boomerang-shaped pattern.
The bottom portion of the DRLs is surrounded by non-functional air vents. Its door handles and the door mirrors match the color of the body. In the back, the tailgate design slopes slightly downwards and then sharply vertical. Meanwhile, the bottom portion of the bumper is a hodgepodge of chrome, silver, and matte black trim pieces.
On the inside, Jolion has a two-step dash layout. The all-digital head unit display (HUD) offers a more modern driving experience. The boot space is 337 liters and with the rear seats folded down, the luggage space increases to a hair over 1,100 liters.
Performance
What really matters is performance so here is a detailed comparison of both SUVs:
Haval H6
The H6 is also only available with one powertrain option, a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
However, its features include;
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
- Automatic Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
- Brake Assist (BA technology) for optimal brake force
- Central Power Door Locks
- Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
- Vehicle Location Feature
- Parking Sensors
- Backup Camera
- 360 Degree Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights
- Front Foglights
- Hill-start Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist/Departure Warning
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Autonomous Braking
- Collision Warning for the front only
- Drowsiness Detection System
- Airbags
- Smart Infotainment System
- All-Digital HuD
- 12 Volt Socket
- USB Connectivity
- Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration
- Wireless Charging
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Heated Rear View Mirrors
- Rear AC Vents
- Keyless Entry
- Push Start Button
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Paddle Shifters
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Auto-Start/Stop Feature
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
- ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
Haval Jolion
The Jolion will also available in Pakistan with only one engine option, a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (nm) of torque. All this power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
Its features include;
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Brake Assist (BA) technology
- Central Power Door Locks
- Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
- Parking Sensors
- Backup Camera
- 360 Degree Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights
- Hill-start Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist/Departure Warning
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Autonomous Braking
- Collision Warning for the side only
- Airbags
- Smart Infotainment System
- All-Digital HuD
- 12 Volt Socket
- USB Connectivity
- Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration
- Wireless Charging
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Rear AC Vents
- Keyless Entry
- Push Start Button
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Paddle Shifters
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
- ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
Price
Haval H6
The H6 reportedly operates at around 10.2 km per liter of fuel, but the figure varies based on road conditions and driving. The H6 comes at a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of Rs. 6,295,000 and a booking amount of Rs. 2,300,000.
Haval Jolion
The Jolion reported can run an estimated 12.3 km per liter, but the figure can vary based on road conditions and driving. With slightly fewer perks than the H6 the Haval Jolion's MSRP is Rs. 5,525,00 with a booking amount of Rs. 2,000,000.