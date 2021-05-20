ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
North Dakota monthly natgas output rises in March

  • Monthly production touched an all-time high of 3.145 bcfd in November 2019.
  • Producers burned off, or flared, 0.184 bcfd of gas in March, down from 0.203 bcfd in February, the commission said, dropping the percentage of gas flared to 6% from 8%.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Natural gas production in North Dakota rose to 2.879 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March from 2.705 bcfd in February, while gas flaring decreased, the North Dakota Industrial Commission said in a report posted online this week.

Monthly production touched an all-time high of 3.145 bcfd in November 2019.

Producers burned off, or flared, 0.184 bcfd of gas in March, down from 0.203 bcfd in February, the commission said, dropping the percentage of gas flared to 6% from 8%.

The highest monthly percentage of gas flared was 36% in September 2011.

Drillers captured 2.695 bcfd, or 94% of the gas pulled out of the ground in March. That compares with 2.502 bcfd in February and a record high of 2.900 bcfd in March 2020.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million US homes for a day.

The commission has set a goal of capturing 88% of gas produced between Nov. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2020, and 91% after Nov. 1, 2020.

The number of producing wells, both oil and gas, rose to a preliminary 16,207 in March from 15,778 in February. The all-time monthly high was 16,280 in March 2020.

Oil and gas Natural gas production natural gas exports natural gas supply North Dakota Industrial Commission

