Coronavirus cases drops to 5.3 percent in KP

  • The number of patients in hospitals across the province has also come down significantly, he informed.
APP 20 May 2021

PESHAWAR: COVID-19 positive cases was on decline with everyday passes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has significantly dropped to 5.2 percent, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Thursday.

He said the number of active cases in the province was 7,002, there were 710 active cases of Corona in Peshawar while another 28 people have died due to coronavirus in the province. The official said that the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in 32 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was less than 10%, however, the number of positive cases in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad has increased by 10% in the last seven days.

The number of patients in hospitals across the province has also come down significantly, he informed. He disclosed that a total of 1,240 patients were admitted in different hospitals of the province and among them 48 were on ventilators.

A total of 430 coronavirus patients were being treated in three major hospitals of the provincial capital,said an official of the Health Department. He informed that 212 corona patients were undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital and among them 22 patients were on ventilators.

The spokesman of the LRH Asim Khan also confirmed that 22 patients were on ventilators in Lady Reading Hospital and 85 patients of Corona admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital with 25 patients were on bipolar and ventilators.

