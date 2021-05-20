World
Japan likely to approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines
- Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, the report said.
20 May 2021
TOKYO: Japan is likely to approve COVID-19 vaccines by both AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc , with an official announcement expected from the country's health minister on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, the report said.
