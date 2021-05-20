ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.81%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
DGKC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
FFBL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.33%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.48%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.85%)
POWER 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TRG 179.69 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.83%)
UNITY 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.59%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By ▲ 20.58 (0.42%)
BR30 25,737 Increased By ▲ 277.67 (1.09%)
KSE100 45,728 Increased By ▲ 45.69 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,672 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan to join Amazon’s approved seller list before June

  • The spokesperson informed that the government is currently working on its procedures, such as changes in the foreign exchange manual of the State bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Ali Ahmed 20 May 2021

Pakistan will be added to Amazon’s approved seller list in a matter of days informed government official.

“Listing of Pakistan at Amazon is just a matter of 3 to 4 days,” Aisha Humera, a spokesperson for the ministry of commerce, told Arab News. The official said that the listing will be done before next month.

The spokesperson informed that the government is currently working on its procedures, such as changes in the foreign exchange manual of the State bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Days ago, Pakistan reportedly received approval from the America-based tech giant, Amazon to its approved seller list.

The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally. However, to avail the opportunity it is imperative that fraudulent sellers are blocked on the platform.

To this Humera informed that they are coordinating with Amazon and any seller, if found guilty of fraud etc., will not only be blocked but also be blacklisted in Pakistan. “So that they could not work with any other company for tarnishing the image of Pakistan,” she said.

The official said that the sellers will be given only one chance to get connected with 300 million customers at a single click. “If anyone wastes this opportunity by doing anything wrong, Amazon will block that seller and there will be no second chance.”

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had stressed that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of the internet.

He had added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.”

Pakistan Ecommerce Amazon Razak Dawood amazon approved seller list

Pakistan to join Amazon’s approved seller list before June

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters