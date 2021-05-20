Pakistan to join Amazon’s approved seller list before June

Pakistan will be added to Amazon’s approved seller list in a matter of days informed government official.

“Listing of Pakistan at Amazon is just a matter of 3 to 4 days,” Aisha Humera, a spokesperson for the ministry of commerce, told Arab News. The official said that the listing will be done before next month.

The spokesperson informed that the government is currently working on its procedures, such as changes in the foreign exchange manual of the State bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Days ago, Pakistan reportedly received approval from the America-based tech giant, Amazon to its approved seller list.

The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally. However, to avail the opportunity it is imperative that fraudulent sellers are blocked on the platform.

To this Humera informed that they are coordinating with Amazon and any seller, if found guilty of fraud etc., will not only be blocked but also be blacklisted in Pakistan. “So that they could not work with any other company for tarnishing the image of Pakistan,” she said.

The official said that the sellers will be given only one chance to get connected with 300 million customers at a single click. “If anyone wastes this opportunity by doing anything wrong, Amazon will block that seller and there will be no second chance.”

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had stressed that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of the internet.

He had added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.”