ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.61%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.07%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.16%)
LOTCHEM 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
MLCF 44.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.57%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
PPL 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TRG 179.44 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.68%)
UNITY 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,932 Increased By ▲ 18.49 (0.38%)
BR30 25,675 Increased By ▲ 216.19 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By ▲ 81.23 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,696 Increased By ▲ 27.22 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Hamilton turns up heat on Verstappen ahead of Monaco street fight

  • The presence of 7,500 fans is also an indication that gradually a degree of normalcy is returning to the sport's landscape.
AFP 20 May 2021

MONACO: Lewis Hamilton made the main threat to his Formula One supremacy bristle ahead of the return this weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, suggesting Red Bull's Max Verstappen "feels he has a lot to prove".

The Mercedes seven-time champion leads Verstappen by 14 points after four races in what is emerging as a gripping two-horse race for the 2021 drivers crown.

The pair have produced some electric wheel-to-wheel action and Hamilton, who has three wins to Verstappen's one, acknowledged the "respect between us".

Their two cars have touched only once, at the first corner in Imola, with Hamilton saying: "I think I've done well to avoid all the incidents so far, but we've got 19 more (races) to go and we could connect, hopefully not."

He added: "I think perhaps (Max) feels he has a lot to prove.

"I'm not necessarily in the same boat there and I'm more long-term, 'it's a marathon not a sprint' sort of mentality, which is ultimately why I have the stats that I have.

"So I'll continue with that and I'll do everything to make sure that we avoid connecting."

Verstappen responded when appearing later at the same Monaco media briefing, saying "I have nothing to prove".

"And avoiding contact, I think it goes both ways. So we have done well, that's true. But we race hard, we've avoided contact both sides, so let's hope we can keep doing that and keep being on track and racing hard against each other."

Monaco's iconic street circuit is back on the F1 menu after last year's race was dropped from the coronavirus-disrupted season.

The presence of 7,500 fans is also an indication that gradually a degree of normalcy is returning to the sport's landscape.

In 2019 Hamilton narrowly held off Verstappen to claim his third win in Monaco, and given Red Bull's improved performance this term he anticipates a ferocious fight on Sunday.

"Red Bull are going to be very, very hard to beat this weekend. This is a track that has always been strong for them, and given how close the gap is between us, you can imagine this weekend they could be ahead," said the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton Verstappen beats Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Imola Monaco's iconic street

Hamilton turns up heat on Verstappen ahead of Monaco street fight

