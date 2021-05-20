Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Suri

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri remarked that the Pakistani masses and the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with their Palestinian brethrens as they are facing brutalities inflicted by terrorists of Israel.

He expressed these views, while meeting with Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Rabaei during his visit to the Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that the Parliament of Pakistan has categorically and unanimously passed resolution against aggression and barbarity of Israel.

He also mentioned that the heart of Pakistani masses beat with their Palestinian brothers.

He said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rejected the illegal idea of creation of Israel at that very time.

The deputy speaker expressed that Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, has a clear stance against recent aggression and barbarity of Israel against innocent Palestinian children and women.

He also resolved that the Parliament of Pakistan and its people would always raise their voices for their Palestinian brethrens.

He also mentioned the steps taken by Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, to raise the issue of Palestine at every national and international forum. He also inscribed remarks in the visitors’ book.

The Palestinian ambassador expressed his gratitude for Pakistani people and the Pakistani government for their unequivocal stance against this aggression.

He also said that Palestinian masses would never forget the support of Pakistan.

