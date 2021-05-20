ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Suri

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri remarked that the Pakistani masses and the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with their Palestinian brethrens as they are facing brutalities inflicted by terrorists of Israel.

He expressed these views, while meeting with Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Rabaei during his visit to the Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that the Parliament of Pakistan has categorically and unanimously passed resolution against aggression and barbarity of Israel.

He also mentioned that the heart of Pakistani masses beat with their Palestinian brothers.

He said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rejected the illegal idea of creation of Israel at that very time.

The deputy speaker expressed that Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, has a clear stance against recent aggression and barbarity of Israel against innocent Palestinian children and women.

He also resolved that the Parliament of Pakistan and its people would always raise their voices for their Palestinian brethrens.

He also mentioned the steps taken by Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, to raise the issue of Palestine at every national and international forum. He also inscribed remarks in the visitors’ book.

The Palestinian ambassador expressed his gratitude for Pakistani people and the Pakistani government for their unequivocal stance against this aggression.

He also said that Palestinian masses would never forget the support of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri deputy speaker Deputy Speaker National Assembly Palestinians

