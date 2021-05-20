1138 fresh cases, 63 deaths: Positivity rate declines to 7.08pc in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no let up in Covid-19 deaths as well as fresh virus cases, as out of 16051 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1138 fresh virus cases and 63 fatalities were reported across the province of Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 329,913 and death toll to 9563.

Most of the deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (28), Rawalpindi (05), Faisalabad (05), Multan (06), Gujranwala (02), Sargodha (02), Muzaffargarh (06), Rahim Yar Khan (03) and one each in Sheikhupura, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Sialkot taking the death toll in these cities to 3916, 1418, 1005, 709, 365, 240, 200, 203, 102, 05, 224 and 223, respectively.

With the recovery of 2052 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 290,861. On the other hand, as many as 4,440 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 799,951 showing the recovery rate of 90.3 percent.

As many as 511 fresh virus cases and 28 deaths were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. A spokesman of the health department said on Wednesday that 7549 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5141 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1624 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1068 beds were vacant so far.

In view of corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3257 beds in Isolation Wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2601 beds were vacant. However, 425 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 334 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3527 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2144 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 640 beds are unoccupied, the spokesman added.

The health department had arranged 764 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 369 ventilators were under use while 395 were unoccupied.

