Palestine issue: Turkish president lauds Pakistan’s efforts

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s stance and efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Palestinians at international level.

The Turkish president expressed these views as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on him here at the Presidential Palace.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his counterparts from Turkey, Palestine and other countries, will be traveling to New York to participate in-person in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the Palestine issue.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine were discussed.

President Erdogan said Turkey would host the 7th meeting of Pak-Turk High Level Strategic Cooperation Council to discuss a cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi conveyed to President Erdogan a special message of goodwill from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the similarity in stance of the leadership of Pakistan and Turkey had strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries. The foreign minister thanked the Turkish president for his strong and unwavering support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.