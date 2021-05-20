ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
Pak-Qatar Takaful Group approves financial statements

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, reviewed and approved the financial statements of both the companies for the year ended December 31, 2020 during a board meeting recently.

Pak-Qatar Takaful is Pakistan’s pioneering and largest Takaful group operating for more than a decade with the largest Takaful branch network nationwide.

The Pak-Qatar Takaful Group achieved an aggregate turnover of around Rs8.56 billion.

The group posted a net profit after tax of Rs182.6 million for the year 2020. Participant Takaful Fund generated the net consolidated surplus of Rs113 million.

Profit before tax of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) increased to Rs208.1 million as compared to Rs84.1 million last year, a growth of 147% despite all challenges (economic and political) and the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The company has increased its balance sheet footing through impressive growth in its investments and financing portfolio. Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) posted the profit after tax of Rs19 million.

Earnings per share of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited was recorded at Rs1.25 while Rs0.37 for Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited.

The Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has declared 7.5% dividend for its shareholders.

The board appreciated the management for its efforts despite the pandemic on the impressive results of the group.

COVID19 global pandemic PQFTL Pak Qatar Takaful Group Takaful group

