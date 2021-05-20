KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Topline Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 116,000 39.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 39.71 Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 11,000 227.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 227.60 Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 243,500 66.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,500 66.36 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 423,150,500 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 423,150,500 9.46 Topline Sec. Century Paper 85,000 100.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 100.68 Axis Global D.G.Cement 1,500 114.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 114.94 Arif Habib Ltd. EFG Hermes Pakistan 100,000 24.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 24.44 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Metro Bank 289,500 40.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 289,500 40.75 Intermarket Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 100,000 21.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 21.97 Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 400,000 4.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 4.08 Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 3,000,000 39.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 39.50 Surmawala Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 700 89.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 89.00 Topline Sec. Shifa Int. Hospital 25,000 202.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 202.86 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sui Northern Gas 500 44.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 44.01 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 500,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 428,023,200 =================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021