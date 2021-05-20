Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
20 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Topline Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 116,000 39.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 39.71
Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 11,000 227.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 227.60
Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 243,500 66.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,500 66.36
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 423,150,500 9.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 423,150,500 9.46
Topline Sec. Century Paper 85,000 100.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 100.68
Axis Global D.G.Cement 1,500 114.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 114.94
Arif Habib Ltd. EFG Hermes Pakistan 100,000 24.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 24.44
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Metro Bank 289,500 40.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 289,500 40.75
Intermarket Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 100,000 21.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 21.97
Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 400,000 4.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 4.08
Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 3,000,000 39.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 39.50
Surmawala Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 700 89.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 89.00
Topline Sec. Shifa Int. Hospital 25,000 202.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 202.86
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sui Northern Gas 500 44.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 44.01
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 500,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 10.00
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 428,023,200
=================================================================================
