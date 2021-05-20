ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                   Company                            Turnover        Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
=================================================================================
Topline Sec.             Amreli Steels Ltd.                  116,000        39.71
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            116,000        39.71
Azee Sec.                Attock Refinery                      11,000       227.60
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             11,000       227.60
Topline Sec.             Bank AL-Habib                       243,500        66.36
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            243,500        66.36
AKD Sec.                 BYCO Petroleum                  423,150,500         9.46
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        423,150,500         9.46
Topline Sec.             Century Paper                        85,000       100.68
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             85,000       100.68
Axis Global              D.G.Cement                            1,500       114.94
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,500       114.94
Arif Habib Ltd.          EFG Hermes Pakistan                 100,000        24.44
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000        24.44
Arif Habib Ltd.          Habib Metro Bank                    289,500        40.75
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            289,500        40.75
Intermarket Sec.         Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                 100,000        21.97
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000        21.97
Topline Sec.             K-Electric Limited                  400,000         4.08
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            400,000         4.08
Fortune Sec.             Kot Addu Power Co.                3,000,000        39.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,000,000        39.50
Surmawala Sec.           Oil & Gas Developmen                    700        89.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                700        89.00
Topline Sec.             Shifa Int. Hospital                  25,000       202.86
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000       202.86
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.       Sui Northern Gas                        500        44.01
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500        44.01
Trust Securities         Trust Sec.Brokerage                 500,000        10.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500,000        10.00
=================================================================================
                         Total Turnover                  428,023,200
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

