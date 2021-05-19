World
UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
Updated 19 May 2021
LONDON: Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.
"We will work with them," Hancock said at a news conference.
"We are, I think; wise to take a cautious approach to international travel."
