ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Letting the Petroleum Levy go

BR Research 20 May 2021

Petroleum prices divide opinions. There is growing concern in the “expert” community that the government’s recently adopted approach of maintaining petroleum prices at current rates, is not the wisest one. Not sure the lot will spare the government when the monthly CPI reading shows the impact of higher petroleum consumption as per the prescription. The road is easier seen than walked.

From the highs of Rs30/ltr levied on account of Petroleum Levy (PL) as recently as November 2020, the PL has come crashing. It touched to (probably) the lowest ever at Rs4.74/ltr for petrol, as the government resisted the temptation to increase prices recommended by Ogra. The PL on HSD at Rs8.8/ltr is also the lowest since December 2018 and less than half the 24-month rolling average.

What is crystal clear is the government’s desire to keep prices under control, even if it comes at the cost of lost revenue. Mind you, inflation concerns have not eased as food prices continue to keep headline inflation high. Trying to maintain prices where the government has some form of control, is what is at play here. And it does not feel completely out of place either, as inflation has time and again being reported as the single largest problem faced by commoners.

On to the revenue loss. Having achieved 82 percent of the targeted PL in 9MFY21, even a very bad 4QFY21 would yield a shortfall of circa 10 percent from the target. Mind you, the Rs450 billion PL target was a very aggressive one to start with and getting close to it should be considered a plus. The real problem may be beyond this point, as the PL at current rate will be difficult to sustain for much longer, in terms of fiscal challenges.

Much will depend on petroleum consumption, the outlook of which seems bright given increased economic activities. If benchmark oil at $70/bbl is the reference point, it will become exceedingly difficult for the government to continue with the current strategy beyond FY21. At the same time, this should serve as a reminder why it is a good idea to have a broader tax base and a more diversified set of income avenues than the ones Pakistan currently has.

And one does not have to look too far to plug in some of the forgone revenue. The recent inquiry commission report on petroleum crisis put down the tax losses due to smuggling to a whopping Rs240 billion per annum. Even if half of it gets sorted, lower PL won’t hurt and it will be a win-win.

inflation Petroleum prices petrol price petroleum levy Petroleum consumption

Letting the Petroleum Levy go

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

ECC, CCoP meetings put off

Prototype EVMs put on display

Pakistan, China to have better road connectivity soon

Supply of disposable syringes exempted from GST: ATIR

NCOC eases restrictions

MoITT drafts ‘National Freelancing Facilitation Policy 2021’

AGP to carry out special audit of PASSCO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters