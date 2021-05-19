ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swiss government recruits 75 workers to help Lonza make Moderna COVID shots

  • Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said about 15 of the staff identified by the government for the Lonza assignment in Visp could start this month.
  • "We started a programme immediately to find specialists," Berset told a news conference in Bern. "We've found 75 people in the federal administration, also in the universities."
Reuters 19 May 2021

ZURICH: The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has recruited 75 people to staff facilities at contract drugmaker Lonza, which has been struggling to find qualified personnel to make ingredients for the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

In April, Lonza contacted the government for help in finding workers as it sought about 100 more people for its operations in Visp, Switzerland, where it has built three new production lines since last year to make the Moderna shots.

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said about 15 of the staff identified by the government for the Lonza assignment in Visp could start this month.

"We started a programme immediately to find specialists," Berset told a news conference in Bern. "We've found 75 people in the federal administration, also in the universities."

Concerns over Lonza's ability to deliver on schedule emerged in April, when Moderna flagged second-quarter shortfalls in shots for countries including Britain and Canada and cited an uneven production ramp-up. It also reassured Switzerland and Europe that their second-quarter deliveries were still on track.

Even more workers will soon be needed in Visp, as Lonza plans to double Swiss production capacity for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine next year. Lonza did not immediately comment on Berset's announcement.

Moderna Inc COVID 19 vaccine Moderna vaccine Swiss government Lonza

Swiss government recruits 75 workers to help Lonza make Moderna COVID shots

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters