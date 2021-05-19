ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar, coffee and cocoa fall as commodity markets tumble

  • July raw sugar fell by 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 17.00 cents per lb.
  • July arabica coffee was down 2.45 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5035 per lb.
Reuters 19 May 2021

LONDON: Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday dragged down by a broad-based decline in commodity markets linked to fears about rising inflation that may prompt the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

SUGAR

July raw sugar fell by 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 17.00 cents per lb by 1358 GMT.

Dealers said the market remained underpinned by adverse weather and lower acreage in top exporter Brazil where some farmers have switched to growing corn and soybeans.

The Brazilian government expects sugar production from the main center-south region to fall 6.4% compared with the previous crop to 35.8 million tonnes, saying insufficient rains hit sugar cane development.

Consultancy Datagro also said on Wednesday that Brazilian sugar and ethanol plants are likely to temporarily reduce sugar production volumes to increase ethanol output and address increasing demand and high prices for the biofuel in the country.

August white sugar fell by $4, or 0.9%, to $453.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was down 2.45 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5035 per lb.

Dealers said the market was monitoring the situation in Colombia where anti-government protests have disrupted coffee exports.

A drop in arabica production in Brazil this year also remained a background supportive factor with global supplies expected to tighten over the next few months.

July robusta coffee fell by $21, or 1.4%, to $1,494 a tonne.

COCOA

July London cocoa fell by 37 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,650 pounds a tonne with a stronger pound versus the dollar adding to downward pressure on prices.

July New York cocoa fell by $41, or 1.6%, to $2,463 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer commodity markets Coffee production Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures

Sugar, coffee and cocoa fall as commodity markets tumble

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters