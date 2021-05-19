ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB to file three more references, conduct nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects

  • The EBM authorised transferring inquiry against officers and officials and others of Civil Aviation Authority to Director General Civil Aviation Authority for further proceedings.
APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorised filing three references, nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects on allegation of inflicting billion of rupees losses to national exchequer.

According to a NAB press release, the EBM authorised conducting inquiry against PML-N leader Amir Muqam and closing inquiry against Captain Safdar Awan.

The forum authorised filing three references including a reference against Ehsanullah Mehsood, former senior member Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the accusations of allegedly allotting 1,976 Kanal State land in Dera Ismael Khan by abuse of power which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM okayed filing another reference against Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, former district Nazim, Dr Kalimullah, former Mayor Metropolitan Corporation, Quetta and others. The suspects has allegedly been involved in doling out 5,292 square feet state land on lease on much cheaper rates illegally to favourites thus inflicting Rs 529 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorised filing a corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Amin Umrani, former Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation, Government of Balochistan and others on the accusations of amassing the assets totally unmatched to their known sources of income - obviously by abusing the authority.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting nine inquiries against various personalities including against Dr Naveed, Director General Agriculture Research,Tariq Mehmood, Administrative officer and others, officers and officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, Pakistan Works Department and others,Mumtaz Khan, former Conservative Forest and others,Nasir Khan, former Member National Assembly (MNA),Shahab Khattak, Secretary C&DW department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Muhammad Naseem, Managing Director,Nasir, Ghafoor, General Manager, Aliur Rehman, Zonal Manager,WSSP and others, officers, officials of Revenue department, Gwadar,Ghulam Hussain Jaffar and others, Chairman Township Housing Scheme district Khuzdar, and inquiry against Amir Muqam, former Advisor to the Prime Minister was also approved.

The forum okayed conducting three investigations which includes an inquiry against management of Health Department, Quetta and others,Abdur Razzaq Durrani, former Director General Gwadar Port Authority and Officers and officials others, officers and investigation has been authorised against officials of Revenue Department, Gwadar and others.

The EBM authorised closing inquiries against officers and officials of NHA (National Highway Authority),Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan,former MNA,officers, officials of Pak P.W.D and others, Muhammad Arsila Khan and others,Dr Mujeebur Rehman, former DIG and others, Amanullah Khan Jadoon, former Petroleum Minister and others, closing investigations against officers and officials of Gilyat Development Authority due to absence of proof as per law.

The EBM authorised transferring inquiry against officers and officials and others of Civil Aviation Authority to Director General Civil Aviation Authority for further proceedings. The forum authorised sending three inquiries against the officers and officials of NTDC to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for further action.

The media has been asked to get the version of NAB before publishing or airing news about NAB as it was legal right of the bureau to get its version before publishing any news related to the bureau.

civil aviation authority Javed Iqbal EBM

NAB to file three more references, conduct nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters