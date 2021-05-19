NAB to file three more references, conduct nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided over by its chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorised filing three references, nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects on allegation of inflicting billion of rupees losses to national exchequer.

According to a NAB press release, the EBM authorised conducting inquiry against PML-N leader Amir Muqam and closing inquiry against Captain Safdar Awan.

The forum authorised filing three references including a reference against Ehsanullah Mehsood, former senior member Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the accusations of allegedly allotting 1,976 Kanal State land in Dera Ismael Khan by abuse of power which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM okayed filing another reference against Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, former district Nazim, Dr Kalimullah, former Mayor Metropolitan Corporation, Quetta and others. The suspects has allegedly been involved in doling out 5,292 square feet state land on lease on much cheaper rates illegally to favourites thus inflicting Rs 529 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorised filing a corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Amin Umrani, former Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation, Government of Balochistan and others on the accusations of amassing the assets totally unmatched to their known sources of income - obviously by abusing the authority.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting nine inquiries against various personalities including against Dr Naveed, Director General Agriculture Research,Tariq Mehmood, Administrative officer and others, officers and officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, Pakistan Works Department and others,Mumtaz Khan, former Conservative Forest and others,Nasir Khan, former Member National Assembly (MNA),Shahab Khattak, Secretary C&DW department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Muhammad Naseem, Managing Director,Nasir, Ghafoor, General Manager, Aliur Rehman, Zonal Manager,WSSP and others, officers, officials of Revenue department, Gwadar,Ghulam Hussain Jaffar and others, Chairman Township Housing Scheme district Khuzdar, and inquiry against Amir Muqam, former Advisor to the Prime Minister was also approved.

The forum okayed conducting three investigations which includes an inquiry against management of Health Department, Quetta and others,Abdur Razzaq Durrani, former Director General Gwadar Port Authority and Officers and officials others, officers and investigation has been authorised against officials of Revenue Department, Gwadar and others.

The EBM authorised closing inquiries against officers and officials of NHA (National Highway Authority),Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan,former MNA,officers, officials of Pak P.W.D and others, Muhammad Arsila Khan and others,Dr Mujeebur Rehman, former DIG and others, Amanullah Khan Jadoon, former Petroleum Minister and others, closing investigations against officers and officials of Gilyat Development Authority due to absence of proof as per law.

The EBM authorised transferring inquiry against officers and officials and others of Civil Aviation Authority to Director General Civil Aviation Authority for further proceedings. The forum authorised sending three inquiries against the officers and officials of NTDC to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for further action.

The media has been asked to get the version of NAB before publishing or airing news about NAB as it was legal right of the bureau to get its version before publishing any news related to the bureau.