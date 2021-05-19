Markets
ECB will act only if yield rise is unwarranted: de Guindos on CNBC
- "If the increase in yields is the consequence of the normalisation of the economy, it's something that is going to part of the broader framework. If there's a recovery going on, if inflation starts to go up and normalise economic activity, then nominal yields will have to go up.
19 May 2021
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank will intervene in bond markets if it deems a rise in yields to be unwarranted but not if it is accompanied by an economic recovery, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a TV interview on Wednesday.
"If the rise in yields in unwarranted, then we will act," de Guindos told CNBC.
"If the increase in yields is the consequence of the normalisation of the economy, it's something that is going to part of the broader framework. If there's a recovery going on, if inflation starts to go up and normalise economic activity, then nominal yields will have to go up.
"This is going to be part of our analysis of favourable financing conditions."
NCOC allows reopening of schools, outdoor dining from May 24
ECB will act only if yield rise is unwarranted: de Guindos on CNBC
Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza
Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan
FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis
Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party
Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House
Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning
India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths
First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit
Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks
Read more stories
Comments