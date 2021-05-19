KP records drop in Covid-19 positivity ratio

PESHAWAR: The ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases has witnessed a decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to a report of Health Department on Wednesday the percentage of positive cases dropped to 6.2 percent in the province.

The statistics of the Health Department said 23 people died of coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the province reduced to 7181 however in the provincial metropolis the percentage of positive cases remained at 12 percent. In district Mardan the ratio of positive cases plunged to 15 percent during the last seven days.

According to the report, Covid-19 positivity ration was witnessed drop in hospitals across the province especially in three big hospitals of the provincial capital.

In all, a total of 438 patients of COVID-19 have been admitted at three big hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex of which 44 patients were on ventilators.

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital said 221 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment at the hospital of which 20 were on ventilators.

According to Khyber Teaching Hospital administration, 91Coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital of which 25 were on ventilators.