Rupee loses 33 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 33 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday to close at Rs 153.22 as compared to the last closing of Rs 152.89.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 153.5 and Rs 154.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 0.46 to close at Rs 187.25 against the last day’s trading of Rs 186.79.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.40, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 217.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs 217.39.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs 41.71 and Rs 40.85 respectively.