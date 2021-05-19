Business & Finance
Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland
19 May 2021
DUBLIN: Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the US drugmaker said in a statement.
The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.
