ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan should have a separate coach for shortest format: Ramiz Raja

  • The former cricketer believed that that the national side should opt for coaches with short-term contracts according to the conditions in which a tour is being conducted.
APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Skipper Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan team should have a separate coach for the shortest format of the game saying the Green-shirts needs a team director with modern thinking.

“If you start fearing defeats, you end up losing. I feel according to modern thinking, this team needs a team director. Until and unless you don't streamline the coaching system in U-19 team, the A team, the academies, the first-class team and the Pakistan team, until then the major issues will not be resolved,” Raja said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“And I am talking about T20 cricket and take power-hitting for example. You can define roles such as T20 coaches and power-hitting experts much better. You can have Misbah ul Haq as the Test coach and have somebody else as the T20 coach,” he said.

The former cricketer also believed that that the national side should opt for coaches with short-term contracts according to the conditions in which a tour is being conducted.

“I feel we shouldn't have too many coaches on a permanent basis, they should be your horses for courses. If you have gone to South Africa, pick a local cricketer with knowledge of the local conditions and bring him to the team. This long-term basis backfires and we need to focus on short-term coaching stints and according to the tours,” he said.

Ramiz during a recent interview posted on Youtube also revealed three things that skipper Babar Azam must do in order to become a good leader.

“Babar can become a leader when he engages with the youngsters. He will only become a leader when he takes actions in accordance with long-term planning. We take one step forward and play two new players but also play four older players,” he said.

“He needs to understand that if he wants to become a good leader, he must, one, learn to take chances. Two, improve the selection, and three, observe how the modern leadership functions,” he said.

The former cricketer claimed that there was a lot of confusion because the roles were not clearly defined. “There is a lot of confusion because the roles are not defined. When you lose, there is a lot of chopping in the dressing room. We need to control the mood swings and everyone needs to understand the direction,” he said.

Cricket T20I Pakistan team ODIs Ramiz Raja

Pakistan should have a separate coach for shortest format: Ramiz Raja

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters