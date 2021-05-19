ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

  • 164,145,030 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 19 May 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,406,803 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 14,243 new deaths and 621,664 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,529 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,513 and United States with 858.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 587,219 deaths from 32,997,505 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 439,050 deaths from 15,732,836 cases, India with 283,248 deaths from 25,496,330 cases, Mexico with 220,746 deaths from 2,385,512 cases, and Britain with 127,691 deaths from 4,450,392 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 303 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 280, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 276, Republic of North Macedonia 251 and Bulgaria 250.

Europe overall has 1,114,295 deaths from 52,435,947 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 989,289 deaths from 31,113,034 infections, and the United States and Canada 612,226 deaths from 34,333,792 cases.

Asia has reported 424,337 deaths from 33,202,535 cases, the Middle East 138,693 deaths from 8,301,795 cases, Africa 126,887 deaths from 4,711,225 cases, and Oceania 1,076 deaths from 46,702 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

