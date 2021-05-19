EU agrees to reopen border to fully vaccinated travellers

The European Union has agreed to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from outside the European bloc.

As reported by the Associated Press, the European Union's member states agreed on Wednesday that the bloc's borders should be opened to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Furthermore, meeting in Brussels, representatives and diplomats agreed to raise the threshold of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe - thereby opening travel from a broader range of countries.

Developing story