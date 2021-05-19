ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.93%)
Restaurants demand resumption of indoor, outdoor dining

Ali Ahmed 19 May 2021

Restaurants association and hotel owners have urged the government to immediately resume indoor, outdoor dining services.

The demand was made by Pakistan Restaurant Unity Association (PRUA) Chairman Amir Rafiq Qureshi along with members and officials, restaurant owners, and employees in a press conference against the continuous closure of the restaurant industry.

The association said that the restaurant industry was coronavirus's biggest victim, which was shut down immediately by the government in light of measures adopted to curb COVID spread.

He said that the government should announce a package for restaurant employees. “Restaurant employees are also entitled to Ehsaas relief package of Rs. 203 billion,” he said.

The PRUA Chairman demanded that the school fees of the children of restaurant employees should be waived off. The government should also pay the rent of the houses of the restaurant employees, he said.

The association demanded that the rent of restaurants built on government land shall be waived off from March 2020 until the restaurants remain closed.

The association said that restaurants have to be recognized as an industry, and added that the government should immediately reverse the decision to close restaurants.

The closure of restaurants has left thousands unemployed, Amir said. “If the coronavirus does not enter into markets and public transport, how does it get into safe places like restaurants?” questioned PRAU Chairman.

indoor dining COVID restaurants reopen Pakistan Restaurant Unity Association PRAU

