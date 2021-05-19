World
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster: FT
- An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added.
A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said, on Wednesday.
An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants, it added.
