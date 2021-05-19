ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.53%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.31%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.27%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.3%)
PAEL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.11%)
TRG 176.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.58%)
UNITY 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,917 Decreased By ▼ -42.31 (-0.85%)
BR30 25,492 Decreased By ▼ -394.89 (-1.53%)
KSE100 45,692 Decreased By ▼ -290.13 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,693 Decreased By ▼ -132.6 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases as Glencore plans to restart Mutanda mine in 2022

  • The move could potentially cap further gains in the metal, which hit a record high last week.
Reuters 19 May 2021

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Wednesday on potential supply increases from Glencore's Mutanda mine, which could restart as soon as next year.

Commodity trader and miner Glencore, one of the world's largest copper producers and leading cobalt producers, plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move could potentially cap further gains in the metal, which hit a record high last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6% to $10,341 a tonne by 0313 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1% to 74,830 yuan ($11,640.35) a tonne.

London Metal Exchange Glencore Commodity trader Mutanda

Copper eases as Glencore plans to restart Mutanda mine in 2022

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters