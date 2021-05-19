Markets
Copper eases as Glencore plans to restart Mutanda mine in 2022
19 May 2021
HANOI: Copper prices fell on Wednesday on potential supply increases from Glencore's Mutanda mine, which could restart as soon as next year.
Commodity trader and miner Glencore, one of the world's largest copper producers and leading cobalt producers, plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The move could potentially cap further gains in the metal, which hit a record high last week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6% to $10,341 a tonne by 0313 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1% to 74,830 yuan ($11,640.35) a tonne.
