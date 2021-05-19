ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.37%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.83%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
DGKC 113.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.27%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.15%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.82%)
TRG 176.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.34%)
UNITY 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -39.27 (-0.79%)
BR30 25,520 Decreased By ▼ -367.12 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,698 Decreased By ▼ -283.98 (-0.62%)
KSE30 18,697 Decreased By ▼ -128.88 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Julius Baer confirms targets as AuM grow 8% through April

  • The bank in February posted a 50% rise in 2020 net profit, as booming markets and strong client trading helped it overshoot its mid-term targets.
Reuters 19 May 2021

ZURICH: Julius Baer said it was on track to deliver on financial targets as the Swiss wealth manager posted an 8% rise in assets under management for the first four months of 2021 to 470 billion Swiss francs ($523.9 billion).

"The increase was driven by continued net new money inflows (4% annualised), positive stock market performance, and the softening of the Swiss franc ? particularly against the US dollar, euro, and British pound," Switzerland's third-largest listed lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wealth managers saw a boon from increased client activity amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, benefiting from high transactions levels and amassing fewer loan loss risks than high street peers.

Baer, meanwhile, has been increasing its focus on the ultra-wealthy under Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher, who assumed the role in late 2019, and trimming costs.

That helped the group achieve an adjusted cost/income ratio of around 60% through April, an improvement from 66% in the second half of 2020 and far ahead of the target it had previously set for 67% by 2022.

The Zurich-based lender, which did not provide profit and revenue figures in its four-month interim statement, also reported an improvement in gross margin to 90 basis points, up from 84 basis points in the final six months of 2020.

But analysts had expected low and negative interest rates to weigh on the group this year, while they also anticipated a slowdown from frenzied activity levels.

Baer on Wednesday said client activity levels had remained elevated throughout the first quarter, but slowed to "more subdued levels" in April.

Euro coronavirus pandemic Julius Baer Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher

