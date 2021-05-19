Business & Finance
Taiwan's TSMC says no impact on output from possible water curbs
- If there is no significant rain by month-end, tech powerhouse Taiwan will step up the restrictions in the major chip making hubs of Hsinchu.
19 May 2021
TAIPEI: There will be no impact on production by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , from water usage curbs set to take effect on June 1, the world's largest contract chipmaker said on Wednesday.
If there is no significant rain by month-end, tech powerhouse Taiwan will step up the restrictions in the major chip making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung as it battles an islandwide drought, the government said.
