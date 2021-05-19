ANL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.31%)
ASC 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 87.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
DGKC 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.72%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
POWER 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.56%)
TRG 178.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-2.27%)
UNITY 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
BR100 4,942 Decreased By ▼ -16.38 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,695 Decreased By ▼ -191.66 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,885 Decreased By ▼ -97.18 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,769 Decreased By ▼ -57.19 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France files Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN: presidency

  • The three countries agreed on the resolution during a video-conference with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, said the statement.
AFP 19 May 2021

PARIS: France has filed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's office said late Tuesday.

The three countries agreed on the resolution during a video-conference with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, said the statement.

Israel france Abdel Fattah al Sisi Jordan Egypt Security Council King Abdullah II Gaza Strip

France files Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN: presidency

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters