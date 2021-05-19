Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,856 on Wednesday after 104 more people lost their lives to the novel virus.

This is the second consecutive day that the country reported over 100 deaths. On May 17, the virus claimed 135 more lives. The last time Pakistan reported over 100 deaths was on May 13 when it recorded 126 fatalities.

During the past 24 hours, 41,771 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country to 12,552,339. Out of these, 3,256 came out positive, taking the national coronavirus tally to 886,184.

There are now 66,377 active COVID-19 cases in the country out of which 4,549 are critical cases. The coronavirus positivity ratio is now 7.79%. During the last 24 hours, 4,440 more people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 799,951.

Meanwhile, 131,047 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 3,836,291 doses have been administered in Pakistan. In a presser on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan refuted rumors about the non-availability of Sinopharm vaccine in the country.

The SAPM also dismissed reports of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying that there were very few side effects of the vaccine and cases of clotting due to it was a rare occurrence.