Dr Moeed Yusuf made National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Moeed W Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning as his National Security Adviser with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division stated that the prime minister has been pleased to approve that Dr Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning shall function as National Security Adviser with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

