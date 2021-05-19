ANL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.19%)
ASC 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
AVN 87.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.43%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
DGKC 113.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HASCOL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (9.04%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.18%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.08%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
PRL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.49%)
TRG 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.35%)
UNITY 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.79%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By ▼ -15.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 25,698 Decreased By ▼ -188.48 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,894 Decreased By ▼ -88 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,779 Decreased By ▼ -47.5 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Four killed as sand storm hits Karachi

Recorder Report Updated 19 May 2021

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi affected by a dust storm and rainfall on Tuesday leaving four dead including a minor boy and seven others were wounded.

An eight-year-old boy fell from the third floor of a residential building near Teen Talwar in Clifton amid the downpour and dust storm. He died on the spot and identified as Shan.

Meanwhile, a man died when the roof of his house collapsed due to the heavy rain in Gulshan-e-Ghazi area of Baldia Town.

In another incident, a couple died as the roof of their house collapsed in Daba colony area of Baldia Town. However, two women among seven people were injured in rain-related incidents in various parts of the metropolis.

Earlier today, as dusty wind enveloped for a few moments on Tuesday various districts of the port city as minor aftermath of the system that produced Cyclone Tauktae off Sindh’s coast which remained at bay, about 925 power feeders had tripped suspending electricity across most parts of the city that sweltered in the heat.

A fleeting episode of light showers and dusty winds caused severe power outage across Karachi with central, east and south districts amongst the worst-hit, while Malir and Korangi reported similar dilemma as well.

As the threats of a severe cyclone ‘Tauktae’, brewing in Arabian Sea off Karachi’s south, fizzled out, parts of Karachi had received light showers with dust storm as an aftermath of the drifting sea storm.

Various city neighborhoods experienced power outages following severe dust storm and rainfall. KE spokesman said power supply has been affected in a few areas of Karachi. Teams were working for quick restoration of around 300 feeders out of 1900 affected feeders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rainfall heavy rain Cyclone Tauktae dust storm sand storm

Four killed as sand storm hits Karachi

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.