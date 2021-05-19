Alleged scams: Marriyum accuses PM of using influence to alter records

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using his influence to tamper the record in the alleged scams of Rs400 billion worth of sugar, Rs 200 billion flour, Rs 122 billion LNG, and Rs500 billion worth of medicines.

Talking to the media, the PML-N secretary information also accused the prime minister of abusing his power also to alter the record of trillions in illegal foreign funding case and the 23 secret accounts.

“Imran Khan is trying his best to also alter the records regarding Rs126 billion worth of Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba case, and the illegal use of helicopter case as well…He is also busy in tampering with the record of billions misappropriated in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road corruption case,” she further alleged.

She termed the inquiries into these scandals and resignation by PM’s special assistant Zulfi Bukhari as ‘eyewash.’ “Imran Khan approved the extension of Ring Road project himself by issuing directives to the Chief Minister and then threw others under the bus,” she said. “There is no reason to arrest any minister when the true culprit, the approving authority was Imran Khan himself, why shouldn’t Imran Khan be arrested,” she asked.

“As long as Imran Khan is in power, no inquiry can be transparent,” she said, adding that no inquiry would be acceptable unless the ‘real culprits’ are sent behind the bars.

The PML-N spokesperson further stated that request to put Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) had already been rejected by the Lahore High Court, Supreme Court and then again by the Lahore High Court.

“By stopping Shehbaz Sharif from going to London, PTI has not only violated court orders but has committed blatant contempt of court,” she said.

“This is the true attack on the courts and the judiciary…Opening up offices on Eid holidays shows how desperate and blinded the rulers are in their prejudice and thirst for political victimization,” she maintained.

She claimed that the apex court and LHC clearly ruled that Shehbaz Sharif did not commit any corruption and he did not take any kickbacks.

“With all records in government custody, accusing Shehbaz Sharif of tampering it is the most outrageous, preposterous and ridiculous proposition,” she added.

