MCC foils iPhones smuggling attempt

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Karachi Airport on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle 58 iPhones worth Rs 10.9 million. Credible information was received that an attempt would be made to smuggle mobile phones / electronic items from Dubai to Karachi. Reacting on this information, the customs staff posted at the airport was instructed to mount stiff vigilance at the satellite area, immigration hall, and arrival hall.

Meanwhile, the customs staff during the clearance of Emirates flight EK 606 arrived from Dubai reported the presence of an unoccupied shopping bag in the bathroom located in immigration area. Later, 58 iPhones worth Rs 10.9 million were recovered from the shopping bag. Consequent upon the recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation was underway to nab the culprits.

