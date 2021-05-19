Power supply normalised in record 4 hours: KE

KARACHI: Power supply in the city was brought to the routine levels in record time of almost 4 hours despite gusting winds and a severe dust storm, which hit the metropolis on Tuesday afternoon.

K-Electric’s rapid response teams maintained strict vigilance as the city experienced strong winds along with light rain in various areas on Tuesday. Despite the intensity of the storm, only approximately 400 feeders of KE’s total distribution network of 1900 were affected, and a majority of these had to be switched off on an emergency basis for safety reasons owing to heavy infestation of kundas in the areas associated with these feeders. The overall power infrastructure remained intact during the inclement weather. KE teams were mobilized as soon as the strong winds subsided, and the number of affected feeders was reduced to less than 100 in a record time of 4 hours.

As per a K-Electric spokesperson, “It has been a day with extreme fluctuations in the weather with temperatures varying drastically. Fortunately, KE’s entire distribution network remained predominantly intact and no loss of life or damage to city’s infrastructure was reported. Similarly, localized area faults were swiftly attended by KE teams throughout this time. In view of public safety, areas with heavy infestation of kundas were pre-emptively switched off to protect our customers. Power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB pumping stations, and Karachi Airport remained uninterrupted during this period. During this extraordinary situation we also urged the public to stay away from broken wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers, or standing near electricity poles during rainy and windy weather to avoid accidents.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021