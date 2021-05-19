ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Power supply normalised in record 4 hours: KE

19 May 2021

KARACHI: Power supply in the city was brought to the routine levels in record time of almost 4 hours despite gusting winds and a severe dust storm, which hit the metropolis on Tuesday afternoon.

K-Electric’s rapid response teams maintained strict vigilance as the city experienced strong winds along with light rain in various areas on Tuesday. Despite the intensity of the storm, only approximately 400 feeders of KE’s total distribution network of 1900 were affected, and a majority of these had to be switched off on an emergency basis for safety reasons owing to heavy infestation of kundas in the areas associated with these feeders. The overall power infrastructure remained intact during the inclement weather. KE teams were mobilized as soon as the strong winds subsided, and the number of affected feeders was reduced to less than 100 in a record time of 4 hours.

As per a K-Electric spokesperson, “It has been a day with extreme fluctuations in the weather with temperatures varying drastically. Fortunately, KE’s entire distribution network remained predominantly intact and no loss of life or damage to city’s infrastructure was reported. Similarly, localized area faults were swiftly attended by KE teams throughout this time. In view of public safety, areas with heavy infestation of kundas were pre-emptively switched off to protect our customers. Power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB pumping stations, and Karachi Airport remained uninterrupted during this period. During this extraordinary situation we also urged the public to stay away from broken wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers, or standing near electricity poles during rainy and windy weather to avoid accidents.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC electricity KWSB power supply electricity poles

Power supply normalised in record 4 hours: KE

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.