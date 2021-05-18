World
Kuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers
- The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.
Updated 18 May 2021
CAIRO: Kuwait's cabinet said on Tuesday that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.
The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.
PM Imran Khan appoints Moeed Yusuf as National Security Adviser
Kuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers
Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April
21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India
Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination
US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda
Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research
Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'
UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed
Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week
Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine
Read more stories
Comments