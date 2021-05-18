ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow slip as telecom stocks eclipse upbeat results from retailers

  • Tesla slips as Michael Burry reveals short position.
  • Macy's jumps after raising earnings, sales forecasts.
  • Indexes: Dow down 0.2%, S&P falls 0.04 %, Nasdaq up 0.50%.
Reuters 18 May 2021

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Tuesday as sharp declines in telecom stocks and a weak housing starts data overshadowed upbeat earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

AT&T Inc shed 7%, the top drag on the benchmark S&P 500, as it extended declines from Monday, when the telecoms firm said it would cut its dividend payout ratio as a result of its $43 billion media asset deal with broadcaster Discovery Inc .

T-Mobile and Verizon Communications also dropped 2.6% and 1.2%.

The three main indexes opened higher after Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, raised its full-year earnings forecast and Home Depot reported quarterly same-store sales above estimates.

Despite strong results, Home Depot's shares came under pressure due to the lack of a solid outlook and disappointing housing data.

"There is a lot of talk with inflation pressure and how much is transitory and how much is to stay," said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer of ACM Funds.

"In the case of retailers there is a lot of supply chain restrictions that are adding to pricing pressures. However, the pressures seems to be transitory in nature as most retailers will be able to pass on higher costs."

Latest data showed, US homebuilding fell more than expected in April, likely pulled down by soaring prices for lumber and other materials.

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday on fears that an overheating economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to rein in its monetary support following a spike in volatility last week after strong inflation readings.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 2% from its all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is about 6% from its April 29 record high.

Fund managers trimmed their overweight positions on technology stocks to a three-year low as inflation worries left growth stocks vulnerable to a pullback, and turned overweight on UK stocks for the first time in sever years, a survey from Bank of America showed.

Minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting will be parsed on Wednesday for the central bank's view of the economy.

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.75 points, or 0.17% , to 34,268.04 and the S&P 500 lost 1.81 points, or 0.04 %, to 4,161.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 67.22 points, or 0.50 %, to 13,449.31.

Tesla Inc dropped 0.8% after the family office run by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry disclosed a short position worth more than half a billion against the electric-car maker.

China's Baidu Inc gained 1.8% after reporting a 25% rise in quarterly revenue, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.

Macy's climbed 1.5% after the department store operator raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 86 new highs and 25 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks The S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Index ACM Funds

S&P 500, Dow slip as telecom stocks eclipse upbeat results from retailers

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters