ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Glencore to restart operations at Mutanda copper, cobalt mine in 2022

  • Process of recruiting for Mutanda ongoing.
  • Mutanda output could ease shortages in copper, cobalt market.
Reuters 18 May 2021

LONDON: Commodity trader and miner Glencore plans to restart operations at Mutanda - the world's biggest cobalt mine that also produces large amounts of copper - in the Democratic Republic of Congo next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Glencore, one of the world's largest copper producers and leading cobalt producer, said in February that the process to resume production at Mutanda was underway, but did not give a specific date.

Copper is a vital material for the power and construction industries and it also features heavily in the raw materials mix for energy transition. Cobalt hydroxide is a key material for the fast-growing electric vehicle sector.

With copper at record highs above $10,000 a tonne and cobalt metal up almost 40% to around $45,000 a tonne since the start of 2021, market focus has turned to Mutanda -- a facility that has been on care and maintenance since November 2019.

Restarted output from Mutanda could help ease shortages in the copper and cobalt markets that analysts are expecting for next year, potentially capping further price gains.

Mutanda produced 103,200 tonnes of copper and 25,100 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide in 2019 compared with 199,000 tonnes and 27,300 tonnes respectively in 2018. It has five copper production lines and three cobalt hydroxide lines.

It is not known how many lines could be restarted over the next 12 months.

The process of recruiting workers for the operation is ongoing, one source familiar with the matter said.

Glencore's contribution to global copper supplies last year was nearly 1.3 million tonnes in a market estimated at around 24 million tonnes, while for cobalt the number was 27,400 tonnes or nearly 20% of the global total.

Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg decided in August 2019 to suspend Mutanda. He said falling cobalt prices, increased costs, and higher taxes had dented the mine's economic viability.

However, since then significantly higher cobalt prices have made costs and taxes less of an issue.

Copper Glencore Commodity trader Cobalt hydroxide

Glencore to restart operations at Mutanda copper, cobalt mine in 2022

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters