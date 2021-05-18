ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
ASC 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.42%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.31%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.82%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.94%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (0.25%)
BR30 25,732 Increased By ▲ 78.15 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,788 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.61 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
South Korean stocks climb as more economies reopen

  • The KOSPI has risen 10.43% so far this year, and gained 0.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
Reuters 18 May 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors weighed spiking cases of coronavirus in some parts of Asia against the accelerating pace of economic growth as more economies reopen in the west.

The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 38.53 points, or 1.23%, to 3,173.05.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics was flat and peer SK Hynix rose 2.98%, while LG Chem climbed 2.44% and Naver added 1.60%.

** The market has been repeatedly going up and down over the past few sessions in a boxed-in level, and such narrow range could continue for the next few days as the extent of economic recovery varies across the globe, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst with Eugene Investment & Securities.

** While Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak, the British economy reopened, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. With accelerating vaccination rates, France and Spain have relaxed COVID-related restrictions, and on Saturday, Portugal and the Netherlands eased travel restrictions.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 347.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,130.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.38% higher than its previous close at 1,134.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.0 per dollar, up 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.43% so far this year, and gained 0.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 774.39 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 571.

** South Korean markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

