ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
ASC 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.42%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.31%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.82%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.94%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (0.25%)
BR30 25,732 Increased By ▲ 78.15 (0.3%)
KSE100 45,788 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.61 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares higher as commodity prices firm

  • Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Australian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, after ending up 0.1% in the previous session.

Software firm Nuix Ltd rebounded from Monday's lows and rose 11.5% and was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark, after its chairman pledged improvements following a local media report raising questions about its governance and accounting.

Gold and oil are "clearly the favoured destination for the fast money herd overnight," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Gold stocks rose 2%, hitting a more than four-month high as bullion prices soared on rising inflationary pressures and dollar weakness, with country's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining gaining 1.1%, after touching a 6-month high earlier in the day.

This helped in offsetting a nearly 9% plunge in gold miner St Barbara after it cut its full-year production targets.

Energy stocks rose for a fourth straight session and closed up 1.6%, tracking an uptick in oil prices on hopes of a solid recovery in fuel demand following the reopenings of the US and European economies.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Financials jumped 0.8% while tech stocks climbed 0.4%.

Miners gained 2.1%, as iron ore prices jumped on robust demand. The mining trio Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals gained between 1.9% and 2.1%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.

