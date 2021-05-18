Diseases causing poultry rates to skyrocket

The Pakistan Poultry Association has termed the disease of Rani Kheet in chickens as a major reason for the skyrocketing price of meat.

As per local media reports, Raja Atiq-ur-Rehman Abbasi, Chairman, Pakistan Poultry Association the price of chicken has been rising steadily without any interference from any individual or association.

In the current situation, the increase in the rate of poultry is due to an attack on poultry farms by the disease of Rani Kheet. Atiq informed that about 50 percent of poultry deaths are due to this disease alone and poultry farmers have been forced to stop their work after the loss.

Raja Atiq-ur-Rehman Abbasi said that the price of poultry has also gone up due to non-relief provided to poultry farmers and increase in sales tax and import duty on feed components. Many farmers have shut down their businesses due to the decline in production.

Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association said that the government should also review the demands of the poultry industry and provide relief to them. The advisory committee on poultry should be revived.

He said that although the rate of poultry is very high, farmers are still suffering losses due to high mortality and feed rate.

He urged the authorities to abolish import duty and tax on poultry medicines, vaccines, equipment and poultry feed components. Whereas, vaccines for Rani Kheet and other diseases should be provided at cheap prices to poultry farmers so that diseases can be controlled.