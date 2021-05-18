ANL 33.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.88%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.69%)
ASL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.12%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.69%)
FCCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
HASCOL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.7%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.33%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By ▲ 11.16 (0.23%)
BR30 25,738 Increased By ▲ 84.2 (0.33%)
KSE100 45,796 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,736 Increased By ▲ 19.06 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Diseases causing poultry rates to skyrocket

  • In the current situation, the increase in the rate of poultry is due to an attack on poultry farms by the disease of Rani Kheet.
Ali Ahmed 18 May 2021

The Pakistan Poultry Association has termed the disease of Rani Kheet in chickens as a major reason for the skyrocketing price of meat.

As per local media reports, Raja Atiq-ur-Rehman Abbasi, Chairman, Pakistan Poultry Association the price of chicken has been rising steadily without any interference from any individual or association.

In the current situation, the increase in the rate of poultry is due to an attack on poultry farms by the disease of Rani Kheet. Atiq informed that about 50 percent of poultry deaths are due to this disease alone and poultry farmers have been forced to stop their work after the loss.

Raja Atiq-ur-Rehman Abbasi said that the price of poultry has also gone up due to non-relief provided to poultry farmers and increase in sales tax and import duty on feed components. Many farmers have shut down their businesses due to the decline in production.

Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association said that the government should also review the demands of the poultry industry and provide relief to them. The advisory committee on poultry should be revived.

He said that although the rate of poultry is very high, farmers are still suffering losses due to high mortality and feed rate.

He urged the authorities to abolish import duty and tax on poultry medicines, vaccines, equipment and poultry feed components. Whereas, vaccines for Rani Kheet and other diseases should be provided at cheap prices to poultry farmers so that diseases can be controlled.

chicken disease Pakistan Poultry Association poultry rates

Diseases causing poultry rates to skyrocket

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters