ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.47%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.39%)
ASL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.13%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 115.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.88%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.78%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.44%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PPL 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.75%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.25%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.35%)
TRG 178.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,947 Increased By ▲ 20.94 (0.43%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 142.32 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By ▲ 81.99 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,773 Increased By ▲ 56.23 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021
Markets

China April aluminium imports rise 36% from prior month

  • China, the world's top aluminium producer, brought in record amounts of the metal last year as strong demand helped Shanghai prices overtake London prices, opening an arbitrage window for cheaper overseas metal.
Reuters 18 May 2021

May: China's aluminium imports in April rose 36.1% from the previous month, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

  • Imports of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - were 281,139 tonnes last month, up from March's 206,556 tonnes and jumped 165.2% year-on-year.

  • China, the world's top aluminium producer, brought in record amounts of the metal last year as strong demand helped Shanghai prices overtake London prices, opening an arbitrage window for cheaper overseas metal.

  • The arbitrage was mostly closed in April but had opened briefly in mid-March, paving the way for more imports, while the spread between Shanghai and London prices on May 13 hit its widest since July last year.

  • China's imports of bauxite, the main aluminium ore source, were down 12.3% year-on-year at 8.74 million tonnes in April, customs said. That was also down 13.6% from 10.11 million tonnes in March.

