Business & Finance

New Honda City to be launched in July

  • Honda Motor Company is expected to launch its new Honda City in July; pre-bookings have already begun.
BR Web Desk 18 May 2021

Honda Motor Company is expected to launch its new Honda City in July. Although the automaker has not even revealed the car, pre-bookings for it have already begun in the local market.

While July 2021 is not that faraway, this launch date for the new Honda City (6th Generation) has not been confirmed by the company. According to reports by Pakwheels.com, the automaker is expected to unveil the car in the same month and will provide complete details about its specifications and features.

Moreover, if the car is launched in two months, it can be expected that those who have pre-booked it will be able to get it in one-month's time in August 2021.

However, it is important to note that the company will be launching the 6th Generation of its Honda City in Pakistan, while this Generation has been discontinued and replaced by the 7th Generation in the global market.

Furthermore, it is still a question mark on how the new car will actually look like and it makes sense why many buyers are reluctant to pre-book it. Moreover, the partial booking amount for the new Honda City also costs Rs.1 million for the standard variants and Rs.1.2 million for the Aspire variants.

New Honda City to be launched in July

