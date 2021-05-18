Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to track rising oil prices higher, while a jump in bullion prices is set to benefit domestic gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,420.13 in early trading.