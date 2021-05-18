ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.56%)
ASL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.44%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.49%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.31%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
HASCOL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
KAPCO 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.12%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.11%)
TRG 176.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.94%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,940 Increased By ▲ 13.09 (0.27%)
BR30 25,744 Increased By ▲ 90.42 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,817 Increased By ▲ 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,747 Increased By ▲ 29.9 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to track rising oil prices higher, while a jump in bullion prices is set to benefit domestic gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,420.13 in early trading.

New Zealand Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 S&P/NZX 50

Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters