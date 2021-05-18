Markets
Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally
- The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
18 May 2021
Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks expected to track rising oil prices higher, while a jump in bullion prices is set to benefit domestic gold stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,420.13 in early trading.
Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April
Australia shares likely to open up on oil, gold boost; NZ rises marginally
21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India
Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research
Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'
UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed
Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week
Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine
State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told
NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy
Read more stories
Comments