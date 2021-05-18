Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin with gains
18 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Tuesday morning as economic recovery optimism helped traders look past rising virus infections in parts of Asia.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 243.94 points, to 28,438.03.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.09 percent, or 3.03 points, to 3,520.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.54 points to 2,319.80.
