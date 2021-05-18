Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Affordability main cause of smoking at young age: research

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The affordability is found to be the main facilitator for smoking, especially at a younger age, and this could be countered by increasing taxes on tobacco-related products including cigarettes.

This has been revealed in a research study, ‘Switch, Reduce or Quit: How do smokers respond to tobacco tax increases in Pakistan,’ released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), here on Monday.

The study found that the initiation age for tobacco use is as early as six years and young people in general and adolescents, in particular, are the most vulnerable to initiate tobacco use. The probability of starting using tobacco fades as people reach their forties, it said.

It said affordability that leads many younger age groups to start smoking could be cut by increasing taxes on tobacco-related products that could also help the government raise revenue.

The smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths globally, and consequently, various programs and interventionist policies have been suggested and implemented to curb tobacco use and reduce cigarette consumption.

Among these, tobacco taxation is the most effective, it said, adding that evidence suggests that significant increases in cigarette taxes are effective in reducing smoking initiation by non-smokers and cigarette consumption of smokers – either by reducing the number of cigarettes, they smoke or quitting completely.

It said the price-increase strategy – executed through taxation – effectively reduces overall prevalence of smoking.

Such evidence provides strong encouragement to public health experts worldwide, including those in Pakistan, to push their respective governments to use tax policy as a tool in the fight against tobacco consumption and its associated harms.

The tobacco excise taxes as a proportion of prices are much lower than the 70 percent minimum suggested by the Word Health Organization.

The taxes should be increased at least to this threshold to have a meaningful impact on reducing cigarette consumption in Pakistan, the study said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taxes Tobacco cigarettes PIDE smoking TOBACCO TAX

Affordability main cause of smoking at young age: research

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.